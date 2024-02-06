927,972 Registered Voters In District Abbottabad Set To Exercise Democratic Right
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 08:04 PM
The electoral campaign for the General Election 2024 has been closed here on Tuesday where 927,972 registered voters are set to exercise their democratic right including 491,890 male voters and 436,082 female voters in district Abbottabad
Across the two national assembly and four provincial assembly Constituencies of district Abbottabad, more than 90 candidates would contest the elections.
In NA-16, the contest features former Governor Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan alongside former Federal minister and PML-N candidate Murtaza Javed and Ali Asghar PTI supported candidate. From NA-17, Ali Khan PTI backed candidate will face PML-N's Malik Muhabbat and PPP's Saleem Shah.
The provincial constituency of PP-42 witnesses a showdown between PML-N's Sardar Farid, PTI-backed Nazir Abbasi, and Ubaid-ur-Rehman Abbasi from the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).
Similarly, PP-43 independent Shahzad Gul Awan, Barrister Javaid Abbasi, PTI-backed Rajab Abbasi, Razzaq Abbasi of JI and Sardar Khalid from PML-N were competent for victory.
In PP-44, independent candidate Sohail Sher Khan will face PML-N's Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha and PTI-backed Iftikhar Khan. In PP-45 PML-N's Arshad Awan, JI's Amjad Khan Jadon, PPP's Syed Salim Shah, PTI-backed Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, and Asad Khan Jadon from Hazara Qaumi Mahaz will contest the elections.
