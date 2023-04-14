UrduPoint.com

93% Flour Distribution Of Set Target Achieved

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 12:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kasur Muhammad Irshad Bhatti on Friday said that the district administration under the Prime Minister Ramadan Package disbursed 1,349,104 free flour bags so far across the Kasur district.

Presiding over a meeting to review the flour distribution process here at DC room, he said that the government was making efforts to provide relief to the deserving people.

"93% of set target was achieved after distributing 1,349,104 flour bags among 487,190 BISP registered families", he highlighted.

The free of charge flour bags would be given till 25 Ramadan(April 16),he concluded.

