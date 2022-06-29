UrduPoint.com

9,833 Animals Vaccinated Against Lumpy Skin Disease

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

9,833 animals vaccinated against lumpy skin disease

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Vaccination campaign against lumpy skin disease in animals was expedited in Swat district ahead of Eidul Azha celebration where 9,833 animals were provided free vaccination by the livestock department.

Senior Veterinary Officer, Dr. Sardar Ali told media persons that vaccination and surveillance were enhanced through 10 check posts and two mobile units.

He said 9,833 animals were sprayed with anti-ticks spray, freight vehicles and areas around cattle markets have been sprayed at 2,490 spots.

He said public awareness campaign was underway in Swat where 748 sessions held to sensitize the public to take precautionary measures.

Following report of 29 cases of lumpy skin disease, he said that 3,600 animals were vaccinated in last few days and no Congo virus so far reported in the district.

Apart from check posts, he said spray and other services are also being provided in door-to-door and cattle markets.

District Livestock Officer Dr. Sar Beland Khan appealed people to take precautionary measures in view of lumpy skin diseases. He said Eid-ul-Adha was nearer and caution was needed in care and sale of animals.

Dr. Sar Beland Khan said people should keep a proper distance from affected animals in cattle markets and clean hands with soaps in case of touching. He said taking children to cattle markets should be avoided.

