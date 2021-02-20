UrduPoint.com
9th Cultures & Languages Conference Begins

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Gandhara Hindko board (GHB) here on Saturday arranged 9th Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Languages and Cultures Conference with an aim to promote traditional languages spoken in province and to promote associated cultures.

The two-day conference started at Cultural Hall near Nishtar Hall was attended by literary scholars of different languages including Hindko, Pashto, Siraiki, Brahvi, Pothohari, Pahari, Gojri, Shina, Khowar, Kalasha, Dameli, Torwali, Hazaragai and others.

In their addresses Gandhara Hindko Board Chairman Ejaz Qureshi and General Secretary Ziauddin said conference had provided a platform to writers to work for preservation and promotion of local languages, literature and cultures of respective areas.

Speakers praised Gandhara Hindko Board for arranging the conference and said the effort would encourage writers of all languages and dialects being spoken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and world about culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

