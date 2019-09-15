UrduPoint.com
A Civilian Killed In Police Custody In IoK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), the police on Sunday during the continuing acts of state terrorism, martyred a civilian in custody in Jammu city .

The victim Akhlaq Ahmad Khan was arrested and killed in custody by police at Janipur police station of the city, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Advocate Raja Mahmood Khan, who is friend of deceased's brother, told the media men that Akhlaq went to market to buy some eatable products but he did not return and his mobile was switched off. After 20-25 minutes, his brother got a call from deceased's cell phone and an unknown man, who was over the phone, told him that he got cell phone from the market.

Later, his brother also got another call from a policeman who informed him that Akhlaq is dead and his body of in hospital. "We came to know that it is a custodial death and we demand justice," Khan said.

After hearing the news, the family members of the victim and relatives reached the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu and protested against the custodial death.

The family members and relatives demanded that police personnel who were behind brutal murder should be arrested and given an exemplary punishment.

Meanwhile, body of a man was recovered under the flyover in Jammu city.

