ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) In a collaborative effort between the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), the National Heritage and Culture Division, and the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the capital city of Islamabad on Tuesday witnessed the unveiling of a unique art exhibition, "Touch of Love," by renowned Jordanian artist Suzan Alsaid.

The event also featured an exclusive painting workshop, providing a rare opportunity for art enthusiasts to delve into the world of creativity with the esteemed artist.

The art exhibition was held the PNCA premises, the special painting workshop, titled "A Painting Workshop with Suzan Alsaid," marked Suzan's debut exhibition in Pakistan.

This event aimed to bridge cultural gaps and foster artistic connections between Jordan and Pakistan, showcasing Suzan Alsaid's diverse artistic talents.

Suzan Alsaid, a highly respected visual artist from Jordan, shared her artistic expertise with participants, ranging from beginners to experienced professionals.

Her commitment to art and dedication to sharing knowledge made the workshop a unique opportunity for attendees to explore various painting techniques and gain insights into Suzan's creative process.

The participants engaged in hands-on painting activities, received personalized feedback from Suzan Alsaid, and connected with like-minded individuals who share a passion for art.

The workshop, under the theme "Touch of Love," exemplified Suzan's profound appreciation for the power of art to convey emotions and ideas.

"Touch of Love" exhibition is a captivating collection that blends traditional Islamic patterns with contemporary artistic expressions. Drawing inspiration from her Jordanian heritage, Suzan Alsaid's paintings showcase a fusion of cultural influences, creating a unique visual experience for art enthusiasts.

The exhibition, a collaborative effort between PNCA, National Heritage and Culture Division, and The Embassy of Jordan, celebrates Jordan's rich cultural heritage and promotes cultural exchange between the two nations.

The opening ceremony of "Touch of Love" was attended by distinguished guests from the art and cultural community, as well as representatives from the Pakistani and Jordanian governments. This gathering emphasized the significance of cultural exchange and the role of art in fostering international understanding.

Through "Touch of Love," Suzan Alsaid invites viewers to explore universal themes of love, beauty, and human connection. The exhibition serves as a medium to transcend boundaries and cultivate a deeper understanding between diverse cultures.

The captivating and thought-provoking artworks promise to resonate with audiences until the exhibition concludes on March 3, 2024. Note that the gallery is closed on Saturdays.