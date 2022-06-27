A Path Breaking Route Of MSMS 3

When you think of a car you had, it’s uncanny how the first thing that strikes your flow of thoughts is not its features or how economical and convenient it was, or the strong edge that it had, it’s always the memories that you have had shared with it, the time you spent driving it, fixing it, washing it, and dealing with it

27th Jun, 2022 - When you think of a car you had, it's uncanny how the first thing that strikes your flow of thoughts is not its features or how economical and convenient it was, or the strong edge that it had, it's always the memories that you have had shared with it, the time you spent driving it, fixing it, washing it, and dealing with it. Any place on the planet you have a place with, an automobile plays a significant part playing in your life whether it's possession or you just longing for it.

In short, a good car is a make-or-break deal, it changes the way you subtly look at life, and the way you live it if you get on the right wheels. Pakistanis have been lucky in this case as they have had a brand like Suzuki around that specializes in mending a relationship of a car with its users that is welded with both love and strength to get them going on a ride that goes way forward to decades.

Presently, Suzuki, in an initiative to look back and recall all the good that the brand has been fueling in the lives of its users, started an innovative platform My Suzuki My Story, intending to make people recall the best they have had with Suzuki and the moments they best lived while driving, desiring and availing a Suzuki automobile. With its past two seasons of immense popularity and craze amongst Suzuki users, it successfully got the attention in all the right ways making it Pakistan’s biggest platform that showcases talent that is unparalleled and from all walks of life.

Interestingly, this year’s My Suzuki My Story season 3, aims to get on a higher scale and to reach a massive audience, as they have gotten influencers and content creators like Ukhano, Ali Gul Pir, and Bekaar Films on board, to pump the youth and people who aspire to make an impact with a story that is worth being heard. However, the contest does not end with a winning title.

Suzuki has been generous enough to reward the My Suzuki My Story contest winners with cars and motorbikes but this year they have gone beyond expectations as they have grand prizes as grand as an all-new Suzuki Swift, a Suzuki Alto with, Gixxer, GS150, and GR150 as well. The intensively incentivized competition is now live and you can easily be a part of it by sending your entries in any format panning from a film, vlog, story, song, or even an illustration, to their official website www.mysuzukimystory.com.pk and get the brilliant possibility being with one of the fortunate victors of My Suzuki My Story!