A teenage girl lost life due to earthquake fear in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A teenage girl died of cardiac arrest in Narayan Abbottabad on Tuesday night due to the fear caused by the magnitude 6.8 earthquake.

According to the details, due to the tremors of the earthquake in Pakistan, panic also spread in Abbottabad, where people came out of their houses after the first wave of shock and due to fear, the daughter of martyred policeman Waheed Kulsoom Waheed alias Soumi died.

Rescue 1122 shifted the girl to the hospital where doctors confirmed her death of heart failure caused by the fear of earthquake.

In another incident, a man and woman were shifted to the District headquarters hospital in Abbottabad unconscious due to the earthquake fear from Khola Kehal Abbottabad.

In other districts of the Hazara division including Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, and Torghar no causality has been reported, however, some houses were damaged in Upper and Lower Kohistan and Kolai Palis.