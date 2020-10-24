A young boy killed in road accident, two other injured

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) ::A youth was killed and two others were injured in different accidents in Bajaur district,confirmed official of the Rescue 1122 Bajaur Amjad Khan.

According to District In-charge Rescue 1122 Bajaur Amjad Khan,the first accident took place at Louisim when a motorbike collided with a tree, seriously injured a 22-year-old boy named Shahid Khan.

According to Amjad Khan, as soon as the accident was reported, Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the injured. However, the deceased succumbed to his injuries.

The second accident took place in Haji Long Tehsil Khar where a speeding vehicle crushed a motorcyclist. The youth was injured in the accident. Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot after the accident and shifted the injured to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, a man named Abdul Haq was seriously injured when he was cutting down a tree when the cutting machine lost control. Upon receiving the report of the incident, Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured person to District Headquarters Hospital Khar.