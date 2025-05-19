Open Menu

AAC Haripur Conducts Surprise Visit To Examine Educational Facilities, Board Exams

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM

AAC Haripur conducts surprise visit to examine educational facilities, board exams

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Haripur, Shahid Iqbal on Monday conducted an inspection visit to various educational institutions to review arrangements for the ongoing Higher Secondary board examinations.

During the visit, the AAC took immediate notice of irregularities and handed over several cases of cheating to the examination superintendent on the spot. He also assessed the availability of essential facilities for students, including clean drinking water and uninterrupted electricity supply.

Shahid Iqbal reviewed teachers' attendance records and emphasized the importance of maintaining discipline and a conducive environment during the exams. He ensured the strict enforcement of Section 144 in the examination centers and issued necessary directives to the relevant staff to uphold transparency and order.

The visit was part of the district administration’s efforts to maintain fairness and improve educational standards across Haripur.

Recent Stories

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

1 hour ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

19 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

2 days ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan