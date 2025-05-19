AAC Haripur conducts surprise visit to examine educational facilities, board exams

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Haripur, Shahid Iqbal on Monday conducted an inspection visit to various educational institutions to review arrangements for the ongoing Higher Secondary board examinations.

During the visit, the AAC took immediate notice of irregularities and handed over several cases of cheating to the examination superintendent on the spot. He also assessed the availability of essential facilities for students, including clean drinking water and uninterrupted electricity supply.

Shahid Iqbal reviewed teachers' attendance records and emphasized the importance of maintaining discipline and a conducive environment during the exams. He ensured the strict enforcement of Section 144 in the examination centers and issued necessary directives to the relevant staff to uphold transparency and order.

The visit was part of the district administration’s efforts to maintain fairness and improve educational standards across Haripur.