Aasifa Bhutto, Sanam Bhutto visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Bibi Aasifa Bhutto Zardari, the younger daughter of former President of Pakistan and Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari, along with his Aunty Sanam Bhutto visited the graves of Bhutto's family located at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, some 28 kilometres from here on Friday.

Aasifa Bhutto Zardari and Sanam Bhutto visited the grave of chairperson of PPP, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and laid floral wreath on the grave and offered fateha.

They also visited the graves of founder chairman of PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, and the first wife of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto.

Aasifa Bhutto Zardari and Sanam Bhutto also offered fateha at the graves of all martyrs.