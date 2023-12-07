In a momentous achievement for Pakistan, an eighteen-year-old Zainab Wahid from Abbottabad has been selected for the prestigious UNICEF Youth Fellowship for the year 2023-24

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023)

The announcement was officially made by the UNICEF Office of Global Insight and Policy through its website. According to the statement, Zainab Wahid will actively contribute to research initiatives under the umbrella of UNICEF's Country Office in Pakistan. Her involvement in various advocacy projects at the national level aims to champion the cause of children's rights on a global scale.

Zainab Wahid emerges as the exclusive candidate chosen from Pakistan for this coveted fellowship, triumphing over a competitive field of approximately 1400 applicants from across the globe. The intense competition included eleven successful candidates from diverse countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Egypt, Argentina, Algeria, Mali, Ghana, Myanmar, and the Maldives.

UNICEF, the renowned United Nations agency dedicated to advancing children's rights and welfare, has duly acknowledged Zainab Wahid's exceptional leadership skills and unwavering commitment to the cause of children's rights. The organization has expressed explicit recognition of her capabilities in advocating for the well-being and rights of children.

Her impactful speech titled "Bhook Tehzeeb ke Adab Mitadeti Hai" on YouTube has garnered approximately 10 million views. Additionally, the speech has resonated with nearly 100 million people through platforms such as Facebook and other social media channels.

Zainab Wahid's accomplishments transcend academic excellence, exemplifying that true success is a product of dedication and hard work.