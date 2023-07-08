Open Menu

Abdul Sattar Edhi Served Humanity Without Any Discrimination: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday paid rich tributes to famous social worker late Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 7th death anniversary.

He said that late Abdul Sattar Edhi served the humanity without any discrimination.

He said that the people like Edhi Sahib took birth in centuries.

Kamran Tessori said that the people were used to donate generously on his one appeal.

The philanthropist showed full trust in him, he said adding that Edhi sahib was pride of Pakistan.

