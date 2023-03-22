UrduPoint.com

Abdul Wahab Soomro Appointed As DG Hajj Jeddah

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Abdul Wahab Soomro, Additional Secretary Communication Division, (BS-21) has been appointed as Director General (Hajj) in the Directorate General of Hajj, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

According to an official notification issued here by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday, his appointment has been made for a period of three years with effect from the date of his joining.

The prime minister, vide U.O No. 441/PSPM/2023 dated 21 March, 2023 has been pleased to approve Abdul Wahab Soomro's selection, said the notification.

It is worth mentioning here that five officers passed the written test for the Director General Hajj position including Saima Saba (PAAS), Hassan Masood (PAAS), Nadeem Abro (DMG/PAS), Nazar Muhammad Ranjha (PAAS) and Abdul Wahab Soomro (DMG/PAS) in the merit list.

