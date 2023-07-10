Abdul Wahid Ababki praises development work initiated in Mastung

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MASTUNG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Social Activist Hafiz Abdul Wahid Ababki has praised the development work initiated with the fund of former chief minister Asalm Khan Raisani to resolve civic issues in Mastung and ensure basic facilities to its masses.

Speaking in a meeting with Hafiz Abdul Wahid Ababki, former Chief Minister Balochistan and Member of the Provincial Assembly, Nawab Aslam Raisani said that the provincial government has earmarked a huge development fund to improve the infrastructure of Mastung city by including various development schemes in annual development programme.

The provision of clean drinking water to the people of Saddiqabad and Sariab Farm area, the construction of Saddiqabad-Shaikh Wasil road has been included in provincial PSDP 2023-24.

The Saddiqabad-Shaikh Wasil road will be linked with National Highway, which will not only provide better travel facilities to the people but it will also benefit the commuters.

Hafiz Abdul Waheed Ababki has applauded the Aslam Raisani efforts for providing water supply for Saddiqabad and including the construction of road in PSDP.

He said the government should work hard for timely completion of development projects, adding that the quality of material being used in construction work must be ensured.