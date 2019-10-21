UrduPoint.com
About 2 Lac Applications Received During 72 Hours To Kamyab Jawan Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 03:44 PM

About 2 lac applications received during 72 hours to Kamyab Jawan program

Prime Minister Special assistant Usman Dar has said that youth have welcomed Kamyab Jawan Programme

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Prime Minister Special assistant Usman Dar has said that youth have welcomed Kamyab Jawan Programme.According to media reports, Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan programme is getting tremendous accolades across the country while 18 lacs youth visited the website during 72 hours of launching.About 2 lac online applications received under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Kamyab Jawan programme broke all the past records outpacing Youth programme started by Maryam Nawaz in the previous government.The PML-N government had received 90000 applications of youth programme in five years.

Usman Dar said that youth can apply in five minutes from home while technical problems were faced in large number in the projects launched in the past.

The high numbers in among the applicants are unemployed youth, he added.He asked the youth to visit KamyabJawan.gov.pk for information about programme.It is pertinent to mention here that, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the ever largest welfare project of the country on October 17.

Youth can get 1 lac loan without any interest while youth will be able to get loan of 50 lacs at low interest rate.

