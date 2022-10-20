UrduPoint.com

About 8mln Bone Fractures Occur World-wide Every Year Due To Osteoporosis: Expert

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 08:45 PM

About 8mln bone fractures occur world-wide every year due to osteoporosis: Expert

Around eight million bone fractures occurred worldwide every year due to osteoporosis disease and lack of awareness about it, said a reproductive health expert and pioneer of saline infusion Sonography in Pakistan, Dr. Rubina Tahir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Around eight million bone fractures occurred worldwide every year due to osteoporosis disease and lack of awareness about it, said a reproductive health expert and pioneer of saline infusion Sonography in Pakistan, Dr. Rubina Tahir.

She was sharing her views at a seminar organized by the Department of Pharmacy at Iqra University North Campus to mark World Osteoporosis Day.

She said the objectives of this session were the achievement of SDG 3 and SDG 17 for good health and well-being. The event raised awareness about the risks and consequences of osteoporosis.

Dr. Tabinda Ashfaq, Dr. Muhammad Imran, and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sudanese Pound Event Million

Recent Stories

Collective measures needed to eliminate menace of ..

Collective measures needed to eliminate menace of smog: Secretary

1 minute ago
 Ahsan Iqbal directs officials to remove bottleneck ..

Ahsan Iqbal directs officials to remove bottlenecks in CPEC projects

1 minute ago
 US, Select APEC Members Reiterate Support for Ukra ..

US, Select APEC Members Reiterate Support for Ukraine - Joint Statement

1 minute ago
 Police recovers kidnapped minor girl

Police recovers kidnapped minor girl

6 minutes ago
 Fake price control magistrate arrested

Fake price control magistrate arrested

7 minutes ago
 British Conservative leaders toppled by their part ..

British Conservative leaders toppled by their party

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.