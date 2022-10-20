About 8mln bone fractures occur world-wide every year due to osteoporosis: Expert

Around eight million bone fractures occurred worldwide every year due to osteoporosis disease and lack of awareness about it, said a reproductive health expert and pioneer of saline infusion Sonography in Pakistan, Dr. Rubina Tahir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Around eight million bone fractures occurred worldwide every year due to osteoporosis disease and lack of awareness about it, said a reproductive health expert and pioneer of saline infusion Sonography in Pakistan, Dr. Rubina Tahir.

She was sharing her views at a seminar organized by the Department of Pharmacy at Iqra University North Campus to mark World Osteoporosis Day.

She said the objectives of this session were the achievement of SDG 3 and SDG 17 for good health and well-being. The event raised awareness about the risks and consequences of osteoporosis.

Dr. Tabinda Ashfaq, Dr. Muhammad Imran, and others were also present on the occasion.