AC Adjourns Hearing In Railways Land Illegal Allocation Reference Till April 24

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 06:01 PM

AC adjourns hearing in Railways land illegal allocation reference till April 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Friday adjourned the hearing in a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the accused for their alleged involvement in illegal allocation of Railways land.

The hearing was adjourned by the duty judge Shahrukh Arjumand without any further proceedings as no lawyer appeared before the court due to the threat of coronavirus spread.

The court will resume the hearing of such case on April 24.

It is worth mentioning that NAB had filed a reference against the accused former secretary/chairman Railways/ former Federal Minister for Communication and Railways, Lt Gen (Retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi and others for illegal allocation of Railways land without adopting prescribed procedures.

