AC adjourns LNG reference against Abbasi till June 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on LNG reference till June 8, against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance advisor Miftah Ismail and others.

The defence counsel during the hearing, continued his cross examination with prosecution witness after this hearing was adjourned.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other accused appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, Abbasi's lawyer Barrister Zafarullah continued his cross examination with witness Abdul Rasheed Jokheo. The witness said that Rs 752 billions had been approved till July 2019 for LNG projects.

He said that it was correct that the LNG terminal project was belong to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and public companies, adding that it was also right that here RLNG was used.

The projects was approved in meeting of ECC, he said, adding that the meeting was held under the chair of the then finance minister. After ECC, the cabinet also used to give approval of the projects, he said.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of Adullah Khaqan Abbasi also concluded his cross examination with witness Allahnawaz. The court instructed the counsels of other co-accused to conduct cross examination with the prosecution witnesses on next hearing and adjourned the case.