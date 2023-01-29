UrduPoint.com

AC, DEC Review Preparation Of Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 02:20 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Narowal Zohaib Ahmed Anjum and District Election Commissioner (DEC) Muhammad Jameel on Sunday chaired a meeting regarding the preparation of elections.

Facilities like water, electricity, washrooms and ramps for the easy transportation of disabled persons in polling stations were reviewed.

Lists of officers and personnel of all departments were requested for election duty andensuring foolproof security of election process.

