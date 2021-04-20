AC Extends Bail Of Zardari's Aide In Fake Accounts Scam
Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday granted time for arguments to petitioner's lawyer in interim bail plea of former president Asif Ali Zardari's aide Amjad Ikhlaq.
A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Anjum Jandran heard the pre-arrest bail of Amjad Ikhlaq in fake accounts scam.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also submitted written comments in the case.
At this, the petitioner's lawyer Farook H Naek requested the court to give time for arguments on it.
The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing till May 3, while extending the interim bail of petitioner.