AC Holds 'Darbar' To Resolve Revenue Deptt-related Problems Of Masses

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:44 PM

AC holds 'Darbar' to resolve revenue Deptt-related problems of masses

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Ali Shah on Wednesday held a Darbar (open forum) to resolve revenue department-related problems of people at their doorstep

LACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Ali Shah on Wednesday held a Darbar (open forum) to resolve revenue department-related problems of people at their doorstep.

During the open forum, the participants raised several issues pertaining to record correction, Fard issuance, Commutations, registry, domicile and income certificate besides other issues.

AC directed concerned officials of the department to take immediate measures for extending relief to masses by resolving their problems at the earliest.

He said that no hurdle in provision of relief to the masses would be tolerated.

More Stories From Pakistan

