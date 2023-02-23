AC Pasrur visited Municipal Park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Qamar Mehmood Manj on Thursday visited Municipal park here early morning and reviewed the facilities in the park and public library attached to it.

He reprimanded Chief Officer Municipal Committee Pasrur for poor cleaning arrangements in the park and library and directed to check cleanliness and staff attendance on daily basis.

The problems identified should be resolved,he stressed.

Later,he visited Butt Flour Mills Pasrur-Daska road and Al-noor Flour Mills Narowal Bypass Pasrur and directed the food department to monitor the supply of flour from the mills to the market and trucking point on a daily basis for any irregularities.