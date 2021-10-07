AC reviews implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gulberg Sub-Division Dadan Khan Lashari on Thursday visited different commercial centers, banks, super stores and markets in its jurisdiction to review the implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), in line with the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gulberg Sub-Division Dadan Khan Lashari on Thursday visited different commercial centers, banks, super stores and markets in its jurisdiction to review the implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), in line with the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) here.

Dadan Khan Lashari randomly checked the COVID-19 vaccination cards of people and also reviewed the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs during visits to Lucky One Shopping Mall, shops at Dastgir food Street, Diamond Super Mart, Water Pump cloth market and private banks to check Corona SOPs and vaccination cards.

He during his visits to different areas also ensured administration of COVID-19 vaccination jabs to non-vaccinated people on the spot, in his presence.

The Assistant Commissioner inspected use of face-masks and vaccination cards of managers and others staffers in the shopping malls, markets, restaurants, super stores and banks.

Dadan Khan Lashari said on the occasion that district administration officials were regularly visiting various commercial areas, shopping malls and public places on a daily basis to review the implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs and to check COVID-19 vaccination cards to contain spread of the coronavirus.

He said that COVID-19 vaccination is being carried out at Lucky One Shopping Mall and Bin Hashim in Gulberg sub-division. Over 50 per cent men and women have been vaccinated in Gulberg sub-division, he said.