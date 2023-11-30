AC Taftan took action against shopkeepers for overcharging, hoarding

Chagai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Taftan, Waqar Ahmed, conducted a surprise market visit on Thursday and took action against several shopkeepers for overcharging and hoarding.

According to the Commissioner's office, AC fined several stores for improper cleaning, expired products, and weighed bread in a bakery to make sure accuracy.

The Assistant Commissioner highlighted the importance of cleanliness and warned the shopkeepers to display the price lists in stores, otherwise, legal action would be taken on public complaints.

