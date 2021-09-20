AC visits Boulevard Mall, checks workers' vaccination cards

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fatima Saima on Monday visited Boulevard Mall and checked vaccination cards of staff working there.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Latifabad asked Boulevard Mall administration to ensure implementation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) at all cost.

No visitor without vaccination card should be allowed to enter the Mall, AC said and warned of strict action for allowing un-vaccinated people to enter inside the Mall.