UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits City Areas To Monitor Anti-polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:10 PM

AC visits city areas to monitor anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab on Tuesday visited different areas of Hyderabad along with health team to ensure full community participation in efforts aimed at eradication of crippling disease.

AC paid visits different areas including Malka Nagar, Ali town, Khurshid town and Quetta town of Hyderabad city taluka.

Related Topics

Quetta Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff tours site of UAE-Greece joint mili ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 4 businesses and warns 18 for ..

1 hour ago

Ford Canada, Union Strike Deal Securing $1.5Bln in ..

10 minutes ago

Govt offering various incentives to foreign invest ..

10 minutes ago

IOC President message on " Olympism and Corona II ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Police records 721 violations of COVID-19 pr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.