AC visits city areas to monitor anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab on Tuesday visited different areas of Hyderabad along with health team to ensure full community participation in efforts aimed at eradication of crippling disease.

AC paid visits different areas including Malka Nagar, Ali town, Khurshid town and Quetta town of Hyderabad city taluka.