AC visits Ramzan bazar, reviews prices

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Suleman Akbar visited the Sasta Ramzan Bazaar set up at Sambrial here on Sunday.

He checked the prices and quality of the daily use commodities including vegetables and fruits being sold there to the people on subsidized rates.

On this occasion, AC Sambrial Suleman Akbar said that the stern action will be taken against those vendors who sell out commodities on the rates other than the government fixed prices.

He said that the government was committed to provide all edibles on cheap rates during Ramazan.