AC visits Sasta Bazaar in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Khuzdar Assistant Commissioner Jamil Ahmed Baloch said the purpose of setting up Sasta Bazaar in the month of Ramazan was to provide relief to the citizens.

He expressed these views while visiting a two-day Sasta Bazaar organized in Khuzdar. The AC said the district administration was trying to provide maximum relief to the people and create facilities for them.

He said that the sale of cheap items would bring relief for common men and they would be able to buy groceries at a cheaper price than other bazaar.

AC Jameel Ahmed Baloch said that it was our mission to give relief to the people saying that in this regard, we were trying our best efforts to create facilities for people.

The purpose of setting up a two-day Sasta Bazaar in Khuzdar was also to provide maximum relief to the people,he said saying the Sasta Bazaar at Arbab Complex Khuzdar was a success and a large number of people visited it and purchased available items at low price from it.

He said that a Sasta Bazaar would be organized in the same way during the remaining days of Ramazan so that citizens could buy edible items at low price for themselves.

President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Khuzdar Hafiz Hamidullah Mengal, General Secretary of All Parties Urban Action Committee Khuzdar Bashir Ahmad Jatak, President of Arbab Complex Khuzdar Baba Shafiq Ahmed Chanaal, Agha Sami Shah and others were present on the occasion.