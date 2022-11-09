UrduPoint.com

AC Visits Schools, BHU; Checks Attendance Of Staff, Availability Of Medicines

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

AC visits schools, BHU; checks attendance of staff, availability of medicines

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Lakki Marwat Triq Mehmood on Wednesday visited Basic Health Unit in Abba Khel and checked the attendance of staff, availability of medicines and cleanliness situation.

Following the directions of the deputy commissioner, the assistant commissioner paid this visit wherein he checked in detail the OPD, attendance of staff and doctors besides the stock registers and cleanliness situation.

He found the cleanliness situation and availability of medicines as satisfactory.

He also met with the visitors to get their feedback, over which the majority showed satisfaction over the services delivery.

The assistant commissioner directed the staff to ensure provision of best medical facilities in time as it has been the top most priority of the government.

Meanwhile, the AC also paid visits to schools including GHS Abbakhel and GHS Dallokhel wherein he checked the attendance and assessed the academic activities by interacting with students.

More Stories From Pakistan

