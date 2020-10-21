AC visits THQ hospital Murree to inspect facilities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Murree on Wednesday visited Tehsil Headquarter hospital Murree and inspected facilities being provided to the patients at the hospital.

On the occasion, the AC interacted with the patients admitted in the hospital and asked about the facilities being provided to them including the provision of medicines and the behavior of medical staff.

He reviewed the stock of medicines and their registration in the record and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements.