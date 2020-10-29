UrduPoint.com
Accident Injures Three In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:41 PM

Accident injures three in Khanewal

As many as three people were injured after a collision between two motorbikes at busy road of tehsil Mian Channu Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :As many as three people were injured after a collision between two motorbikes at busy road of tehsil Mian Channu Thursday.

According to rescuers the injured including Dawar s/o Irshad, Ahsan s/o Sadiq and Sajjad s/o Arshad, all residents of 114/15-L were shifted to civil hospital here.

Later they were discharged after providing essential medical treatment.

