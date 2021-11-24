Accountability Court rejects bail plea of former DG Health Balochistan, Ex MS

An Accountability Court (AC) in Quetta on Wednesday rejected the bail plea filed by the former Director General Health Balochistan Shakir Baloch and former Medical Superintendent Bolan Medical College (BMC) Quetta Abdul Ghafar in Anti-Rebies corruption case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) in Quetta on Wednesday rejected the bail plea filed by the former Director General Health Balochistan Shakir Baloch and former Medical Superintendent Bolan Medical College (BMC) Quetta Abdul Ghafar in Anti-Rebies corruption case.

It may be mentioned here that the accused were sent to jail in over 400 million corruption charges interrogated by the NAB Balochistan investigation team, said a NAB press release issued here.

As per the investigation conducted by the NAB Balochistan, accused former DG Health Balochistan, former MS BMC and former Additional Director MSD Zulfiqar in connivance with each other awarded contract of purchase of Anti-Rebies injection to the blue eyed person.

Misuse of authority caused over 400 million losses to the national exchequer.