Accountant Arrested In Rs 17.9 Mln Embezzlement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 01:13 AM

Accountant arrested in Rs 17.9 mln embezzlement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) ::An assistant accountant of Children Hospital Multan was arrested by Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a Rs 17.9 million embezzlement case on Monday.

Tabbashir Hussain, Assistant Accountant BPS-16 Children Hospital Multan, was named as an accused in case registered in Nov 2018 u/s 420, 467, 468, 471, 409,109 PPC, and 5/2/47 PCA with ACE Multan.

Two other accused are already in jail. Tabbashir was arrested after he was declared proclaimed offender.

Your Thoughts and Comments

