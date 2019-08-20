Accountant arrested in Rs 17.9 mln embezzlement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) ::An assistant accountant of Children Hospital Multan was arrested by Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a Rs 17.9 million embezzlement case on Monday.

Tabbashir Hussain, Assistant Accountant BPS-16 Children Hospital Multan, was named as an accused in case registered in Nov 2018 u/s 420, 467, 468, 471, 409,109 PPC, and 5/2/47 PCA with ACE Multan.

Two other accused are already in jail. Tabbashir was arrested after he was declared proclaimed offender.