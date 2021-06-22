AC,DHO Inaugurates immunization programme in Thaparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Mansoor Abbasi and District Health officer Dr. Gordhan Das Tuesday jointly inaugurated the immunization programme by administering protective drops to the children.

Additional district health officer and district focal person for EPI Programme Dr, Bhart Kumar, Principal Nursing hostel school Miss Safia and relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, AC Mansoor Abbasi said that vaccination of children upto 5 years age was very important because it not only protects them from 11 different diseases but also help to improve the health system.

He urged upon the parents to get their 0-5 years children vaccinated. He said the Immunization programme would remain continued till July 3,2021.