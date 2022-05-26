UrduPoint.com

ACE Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Three Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ACE court awards life imprisonment to three accused

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Special judge of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) court Sargodha Shahzad Hussain Thursday awarded life imprisonment to three accused including 'naib tehsildar' and 'patwari' in a government land occupation case.

According to ACE spokesman, the department Sargodha got information that naib tehsildar Sibtal-ul-Hassan and Patwari Habibullah had transferred the government land on the name of Muhammad Yousaf,resident of chak 75- SB through forgery.Regional director anti-corruption Asma Ijaz took action and ordered inquiry against them.

During the inquiry, the charges against the accused were proved and a case was registered against the them in Anti-corruption police station Sargodha.

The team presented the challan in the court and after completing arguments, learned judge Shahzad Hussain awarded 20-years life imprisonment to each naib tehsildar Sibtal-ul-Hassan shah,patwari Habibullah and Rs 500,000 fine and 15-years life imprisonment to accused Muhammad Yusaf along with fine Rs 300,000.

The convicted were shifted to District Jail Sargodha.

