ACE raids office of Highways Division,seizes record

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment team Sindh on Monday raided the office of Highways Divisions and seized the record of the year 2020-21.

The circle officer of ACE Asad Larik told that the action was taken on complaints of alleged embezzlement of millions of rupees of public funds in the department.

He said, they received several complaints against the department for making advance payments to the contractors before completion of the projects.

The official clarified that no arrests were made and only the records of tenders and payments were seized for investigation.