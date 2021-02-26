UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE Recovers 9.179m From Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:00 PM

ACE recovers 9.179m from defaulters

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed to have recovered Rs 9.179 millions from defaulters of government dues.

According to the ACE, Circle Officer ACE Gujranwala Rana Muhammad Nawaz recovered Rs 83 lakh and 62 thousand from defaulters in Gujrat while the circle office ACE Hafizabad recovered Rs 801,700.

On this occasion, Regional Director ACE Gujranwala Rai Naeemullah Bhatti said action was being taken against defaulters of government dues and the collection of dues would be ensured without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Gujrat Gujranwala Circle Hafizabad From Government Million

Recent Stories

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

31 minutes ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

1 hour ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

2 hours ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

3 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.