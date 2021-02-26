ACE recovers 9.179m from defaulters

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed to have recovered Rs 9.179 millions from defaulters of government dues.

According to the ACE, Circle Officer ACE Gujranwala Rana Muhammad Nawaz recovered Rs 83 lakh and 62 thousand from defaulters in Gujrat while the circle office ACE Hafizabad recovered Rs 801,700.

On this occasion, Regional Director ACE Gujranwala Rai Naeemullah Bhatti said action was being taken against defaulters of government dues and the collection of dues would be ensured without any discrimination.