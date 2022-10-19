'ACE striving hard to end corruption'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment Regional (ACE) Director Asma Ejaz Cheema on Wednesday said the department was striving hard to end corruption and retrieving state land from land grabbers in the division.

She said this during her visit to APP Sargodha office on Wednesday.

The regional director said after taking charge she had focused on corrupt elements and land grabbers, and retrieved state land worth millions of rupees.

She shared nine months performance of the department and said 1,578 complaints regarding corruption were received. She said 417 inquiries were conducted, 243 were sent to different departments and 32 cases were referred to Federal departments so far.

She said a total of 51 cases were registered and 14 raids were conducted besides arresting79 accused.