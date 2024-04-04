Achakzai Hold Former VC For Varsity Financial Crisis
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 10:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Ms Thaterra Achakzai, a lecturer in the English Department at Balochistan University, addressed institution's financial crisis.
in a statement issued here on Thursday Ms Achakzai raised concerns about the prolonged financial crisis, which she attributed to the actions of former Vice-Chancellor Shafique Ur Rehman.
She highlighted discrepancies in the selection process, noting the exemption of the previous Vice-Chancellor from standard procedures mandated by the Governor of the Province.
This, she emphasized, has resulted in an enduring financial plight for university employees, including lecturers and staff from all levels.Despite repeated pleas for intervention, Ms. Achakzai lamented the lack of serious attention from officials to address the crisis.
Notably, she condemned irresponsible statements circulating on social media about her role in the matter. In a display of solidarity, Ms. Achakzai recounted her protest outside the Balochistan Assembly, emphasizing her advocacy for the underprivileged without regard for her familial background.
Furthermore, Ms. Achakzai decried derogatory remarks made by MPA Ali Maddad Jatak, urging him to prioritize the welfare of university employees over political grandstanding.
She called for the establishment of a transparent committee to oversee university funds, ensuring equitable distribution and accountability. She appealed for swift action to alleviate the suffering of employees and restore the institution's integrity and efficacy.
APP/ask.
