AC's Bodyguard Kills Nephew, Injures Three Others Before Killing Himself

Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

AC's bodyguard kills nephew, injures three others before killing himself

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The bodyguard of Assistant Commissioner Peshawar fired to death his nephew and severely injured three other members of his family before shooting himself in Jinahpur area of Batagram in Charsadda district.

Police said the bodyguard of Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, namely Faheem son of Fazal Hakeem, resident of Batagram area shoot four members of his family including 16-year-old sister, Ayesha, young nephew, Mustafa and another nephew. Faheem later shoot himself with the same pistol inside a room.

Police said the nephew whose name could not be ascertained was killed while condition of his sister and another nephew Mustafa and a woman was stated to be in critical condition at the hospital.

Police further said the house where the incident took place was situated away from the population and that was why it was reported late night adding details and evidences were not yet collected completely.

According to police and locals the incident was a result of frequent domestic clashes as Faheem wanted to marry of his own will without the consent of family.

More Stories From Pakistan

