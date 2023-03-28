UrduPoint.com

ACs Imposed Fines On Shopkeepers For Over Charging

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ACs imposed fines on shopkeepers for over charging

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon imposed fines on shopkeepers and profiteers during the checking of the rate of edible items and commodities during the month of Ramazan.

Different teams of Assistant Commissioners raided 26 different shops, markets, Grocery shops and fruit shops at Nawabshah, Sakrand, Daur and Qazi Ahmed towns.

The teams imposed fines of over Rs 18,800 on shopkeepers found involved in overcharging and profiteering.

The teams also issued a warning to 26 shopkeepers to avoid charging above the rates fixed by district administration.

In this regard, DC said that in order to provide relief to the public and prevent profiteering, the Sindh Government has instructed revenue officials to act and check the prices of commodities on daily basis.

DC said that no person would be permitted to loot the public. Bachat Bazaars are set up at all the tehsils of the district Shaheed Benazirabad for extending relief to the general public, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Nawabshah Sakrand Market All Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca ..

MoHAP signs strategic partnership with AstraZeneca to combat noncommunicable dis ..

7 minutes ago
 FOCP announces 5-year roadmap focusing on global p ..

FOCP announces 5-year roadmap focusing on global partnerships and outreach

37 minutes ago
 ‘Two judges’ opinion not relevant to election ..

‘Two judges’ opinion not relevant to election case,’ remarks CJP Bandial

37 minutes ago
 ‘I meant threats politically, and not otherwise, ..

‘I meant threats politically, and not otherwise,’ says Rana Sanaullah

59 minutes ago
 UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiatio ..

UAE, Costa Rica launch preliminary CEPA negotiations

1 hour ago
 Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well ..

Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis as well as constitutional crisis, a r ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.