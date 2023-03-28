ACs imposed fines on shopkeepers for over charging

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon imposed fines on shopkeepers and profiteers during the checking of the rate of edible items and commodities during the month of Ramazan.

Different teams of Assistant Commissioners raided 26 different shops, markets, Grocery shops and fruit shops at Nawabshah, Sakrand, Daur and Qazi Ahmed towns.

The teams imposed fines of over Rs 18,800 on shopkeepers found involved in overcharging and profiteering.

The teams also issued a warning to 26 shopkeepers to avoid charging above the rates fixed by district administration.

In this regard, DC said that in order to provide relief to the public and prevent profiteering, the Sindh Government has instructed revenue officials to act and check the prices of commodities on daily basis.

DC said that no person would be permitted to loot the public. Bachat Bazaars are set up at all the tehsils of the district Shaheed Benazirabad for extending relief to the general public, he added.