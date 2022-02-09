ACS S. Punjab Saqib for implementation of e-filing system in all departments of secretariat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (R) Saqib Zafar on Wednesday directed officials to implement e-filing system in all departments of Secretariat as it was recently introduced in Agriculture Department and remained successful.

Addressing a meeting here to review the model e-filing system adopted in the Department of Agriculture, the ACS said that e-filing system was at par with modern requirements and it would enhance the efficiency of departments.

Similarly, the gaps in the old office system which caused delay in different initiatives of public interest would be addressed timely.

He said that manual method should be continued in the finance department to avoid audit problems. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel while giving the briefing said that experiment of e-filing system as a model in agriculture department was successful.

He said all required equipment were being procured for implementation of e-filing system in other departments of South Punjab Secretariat. It was informed in the briefing session that guidance would be provided to officers and staff of all departments regarding e-filing system.