ACS Starts Weekly Monitoring Of Civil Secretariat Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 07:14 PM

The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Capt (retd) Saqib Zaffar on Tuesday started strict monitoring on progress at the ongoing development project of South Punjab civil secretariat building in order to ensure completion of the project in time

In this regard, the Additional Secretary Services South Punjab Muhammad Farooq Dogar accompanied by Deputy Secretary Coordination Ali Atif Buttar visited the site and reviewed the progress on the project.

Additional Secretary Services Muhammad Farooq Dogar directed officials of IDAP to speed up work and said that the number of labour and machinery should be increased for this purpose. He said the government has given the deadline of August 2023 for completion of the project and committed to inaugurate the building within the month of August 2023.

He said, as per directives of the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, progress on the project would be reviewed every week and the report would be sent to him.

Giving briefing on this occasion, the engineers of IDAP said the pace of work on the project has already been speed up. They informed the officer that the ground floor of the secretariat building has been completed while the work on the first and second floors was being completed with rapid pace. They added that the construction of six residences were also underway at the site.

It was disclosed in the meeting that the South Punjab Secretariat was being constructed at 504 kanal lands and the project was being completed with funds of over Rs 3.5 billion.

