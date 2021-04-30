ACs visit markets to ensure implementation on SOPs

The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fatima Saima Ahmed on Thursday visited different markets and shopping centers to inspect indentation of COVID-19 SOPs and imposed fine for not following health guidelines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Fatima Saima Ahmed on Thursday visited different markets and shopping centers to inspect indentation of COVID-19 SOPs and imposed fine for not following health guidelines.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC along with officers of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) visited the markets to ensure implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs).

She also urged the people to follow SOPs by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing when they were out for shopping.

AC and officers of Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police also distributed masks among people and asked them to use masks to keep themselves protected from virus.

The people were also asked through loudspeakers to follow SOPs by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at public places and markets to keep them safe.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro also visited Max Bachat market and reviewed implementation on SOPs and no violations were found in the market.