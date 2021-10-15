ACS vows robust development of distt Lodhran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar Friday vowed robust development of district Lodhran and said that uplift of under developed areas and elevating lifestyle of the people was the top priority of Punjab government.

He expressed these views in a meeting during his visit to Lodhran in which Secretaries of different departments and Deputy Commissioner Lodhran were in attendance.

Saqib Zafar directed secretary planning and development to ensure prompt release of funds to Lodhran uplift initiatives and said that separate funding allocated for south Punjab would soon pay dividends and people would witness a positive change.

He ordered district administration to speed up crackdown against the profiteers and hoarders without any leniency.

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel informed the meeting that government revolutionary initiatives to support farmers and enhance crop productivity were in full swing.

He proposed preservation of Tibba Tilwara in Lodhran pleading that it was a historical site that must be restored as a heritage site.

He underlined the need for activating Kissan counters at fruit and vegetables markets to enable farmers sell their production at these counters directly to earn good profits.

DC Lodhran Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali gave detailed briefing to additional chief secretary on district Lodhran profile, development schemes, performance of price control magistrates, coronavirus vaccination status, and anti-dengue operation.

Shoaib said that 28 highway schemes, four (4) education schemes, five health schemes, 21 drainage schemes, two sports schemes, one special education scheme, and four higher education schemes were under execution in Lodhran.

Earlier, additional chief secretary took a round of the city to observe cleanliness situation and status of progress on city's beautification initiatives.