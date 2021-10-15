UrduPoint.com

ACS Vows Robust Development Of Distt Lodhran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:27 PM

ACS vows robust development of distt Lodhran

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar Friday vowed robust development of district Lodhran and said that uplift of under developed areas and elevating lifestyle of the people was the top priority of Punjab government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar Friday vowed robust development of district Lodhran and said that uplift of under developed areas and elevating lifestyle of the people was the top priority of Punjab government.

He expressed these views in a meeting during his visit to Lodhran in which Secretaries of different departments and Deputy Commissioner Lodhran were in attendance.

Saqib Zafar directed secretary planning and development to ensure prompt release of funds to Lodhran uplift initiatives and said that separate funding allocated for south Punjab would soon pay dividends and people would witness a positive change.

He ordered district administration to speed up crackdown against the profiteers and hoarders without any leniency.

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel informed the meeting that government revolutionary initiatives to support farmers and enhance crop productivity were in full swing.

He proposed preservation of Tibba Tilwara in Lodhran pleading that it was a historical site that must be restored as a heritage site.

He underlined the need for activating Kissan counters at fruit and vegetables markets to enable farmers sell their production at these counters directly to earn good profits.

DC Lodhran Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali gave detailed briefing to additional chief secretary on district Lodhran profile, development schemes, performance of price control magistrates, coronavirus vaccination status, and anti-dengue operation.

Shoaib said that 28 highway schemes, four (4) education schemes, five health schemes, 21 drainage schemes, two sports schemes, one special education scheme, and four higher education schemes were under execution in Lodhran.

Earlier, additional chief secretary took a round of the city to observe cleanliness situation and status of progress on city's beautification initiatives.

Related Topics

Sports Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Visit Progress Price Lodhran SITE Saqib Ali Market Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PESCO notified power suspension in Peshawar

PESCO notified power suspension in Peshawar

18 seconds ago
 Indian Occupied forces disallow Jumma prayer at Ja ..

Indian Occupied forces disallow Jumma prayer at Jamia Mosque

20 seconds ago
 China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute ..

China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute established

21 seconds ago
 KP Govt to fully support universities for research ..

KP Govt to fully support universities for research: Bangash

23 seconds ago
 CM Assistant takes notice of hike in chicken price ..

CM Assistant takes notice of hike in chicken prices

28 seconds ago
 Four involved in over 100 house robberies held

Four involved in over 100 house robberies held

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.