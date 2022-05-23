UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Calls Out For Balochistan's Development On Scientific Basis

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali said that in view of the geographical uniqueness of Balochistan and special interest of world powers, it was needed to formulate strategy on a modern scientific basis

He said the bright future of Pakistan was associated with Balochistan.

Furthermore, the acting governor added proper utilization of its natural and mineral resources would be helpful in overcoming province's economic backwardness which would then stabilize Pakistan's economy and promote efficient economic and trade activities throughout the region.

The views were expressed by the acting governor while addressing to the participants of seminar organized by Balochistan Think Tank Network at Buttams University on Monday.

The Vice Chancellor of Balochistan Public Sector Universities, former Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Brigadier Agha Ahmad Gul and a large number of researchers, intellectuals and students of the universities were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar participants, Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali invited the youth from across the province to come forward and express their views and opinions on the development process in the province.

He said it was important for the policy makers to have a separate understanding of the problems and difficulties faced by the people of urban and rural areas of Balochistan so that long term planning could be done according to the people's needs, respectively.

He also pointed out the problem of water scarcity in different parts of Balochistan and urged the concerned authorities to resolve the issue on priority basis.

