Action against gas compressor users under way

A campaign for removing meters of people using compressors is under way in the city and so far about 500 meters and compressors have been removed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A campaign for removing meters of people using compressors is under way in the city and so far about 500 meters and compressors have been removed.

In this regard, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGPL) Regional Manager Sajid Raza Syed said that supply of gas to the citizens was a priority and department was trying its best to ensure supply of gas to consumers. He said that a control room has been set up for addressing grievances of consumers.