Action Against Gas Compressor Users Under Way

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 07:01 PM

A campaign for removing meters of people using compressors is under way in the city and so far about 500 meters and compressors have been removed

In this regard, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGPL) Regional Manager Sajid Raza Syed said that supply of gas to the citizens was a priority and department was trying its best to ensure supply of gas to consumers. He said that a control room has been set up for addressing grievances of consumers.

