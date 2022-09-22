Action plan made for timely completion of development projects: CM

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Thursday said that a comprehensive action plan had been made for the timely completion of development projects as the performance of secretaries had been linked to the timely completion of development projects

He said an effective monitoring system had also been developed to complete the projects within the stipulated period.

During a meeting with a delegation here, the chief minister said that the progress on development projects would be monitored by the Chief Minister's Office.

"I will regularly review the progress of development projects," he said and asserted that monitoring at all levels would ensure transparency and quality in development projects. Irrigation-related problems of farmers, including Toba Tek Singh district, would also be solved, he concluded.

Those who met included MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, former MNA Chaudhry Ashfaq and CEO Chen One Kashif Ashfaq.

