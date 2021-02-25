RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General, Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Monday said action has been taken against those authorities responsible for the escape of former spokesman of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Ehsanullah Ehsan and efforts were underway to re-arrest him.

In his interaction with the foreign media correspondents here, the ISPR DG said the escape was a very serious matter and after a thorough investigation, action was taken against those responsible for the matter, said a BBC report .

The Commission on Enforced Disappearances had made great strides to resolve the issue where it had 6,000 such cases registered with it whereas out of these 4,000 have been resolved while the matter would be resolved soon.

He said the organized extremist organizations in the tribal areas were eliminated long ago and now they did not have the capability to launch a major attack in the area. However, for some time now, incidents of violence have been reported in these areas again.

He said Pakistan's security agencies have carried out very aggressive operations against left over extremists and the latest surge in violence is in retaliation to that. "Whenever extremists are pursued aggressively, there is an inevitable reaction and the security forces have to bear its consequences and there is a temporary increase in violence in general.

Major General Babar Iftikhar said that in recent days, the attack on female aid worker's car in North Waziristan was linked to it but now there was no organized group of terrorists left in the area and petty extremists were carrying out operations under the guise of different Names which would be completely eradicated soon.

He added that a few people allegedly involved in the killing of 11 Hazara miners in Machh area of ??Balochistan were also arrested.

The ISPR DG said that Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan at all costs and had done what it could in this regard. "What will be the future of Afghanistan, how will the negotiations move forward and which side should do it, these are all things for the citizens and government of Afghanistan to do, we have only one goal and that is to establish lasting peace in Afghanistan."He said: "Afghanistan is no longer in the 90's era where it will have its state structure crumbled so easily and similarly Pakistan has changed. It is not possible for the Taliban to retake Kabul now and Pakistan to support them."Major General Babar Iftikhar said militants in Pakistan were being aided from Afghanistan and we have evidence to prove that India is providing arms and money to anti-Pakistan militants and not only enhancing their capabilities rather providing them new technology.